WhatsApp releases premium subscription plans

Mumbai: Most popular social media messaging platform in the world, WhatsApp has released its premium subscription plan. The premium plans are available for both Android and iOS users are currently out for business users. Other users will not be able to use the premium plan. WhatsApp has not yet released the price of subscription plans for business users.

Premium users will be able to make video calls with more members. At present, 32 people can be connected in a video call on WhatsApp. Now Premium members can add more people to it.

Premium users can use WhatsApp on more than 10 devices simultaneously. Premium users running a business from WhatsApp will be able to add their website link to the app. By clicking on the link, the customer will directly reach the website. As soon as the name of the website is written in the search option, the website will start showing to the customer.