Foods that trigger insomnia

Do you know that the sleep issue known as insomnia can also be caused by what you eat? Here are some typical daily foods that may subtly cause insomnia.

Spicy food

It may come as terrible news to spice connoisseurs, but eating spicily before bed can set off an episode of sleeplessness. Eating spicy food can cause the stomach to produce acid, which can sometimes cause indigestion, heartburn, and constipation, which can disrupt one’s sleep cycle.

Excess fat

Saturated fats consumed in excess can also cause insomnia and lower the quality of sleep. According to a study, eating a lot of saturated fat throughout the day decreased the quality of sleep and had an impact on nighttime sleep. Another research was linked to high fat intake, which led to frequent episodes of waking up at night.

Excess caffeine

Overdosing on caffeine from coffee and tea can affect and block the brain’s adenosine receptors, which is essentially a hormone that encourages sleep. It is advised not to consume coffee right before bed since caffeine increases alertness, which might be one of the main causes of insomnia.

Energy drinks

Drinking aerated or punchy beverages right before bed or right after dinner might also interfere with sleep. This is due to the fact that these thirst-quenching beverages are packed with sugar and caffeine, which rapidly increase energy levels and gradually disturb the sleep cycle.