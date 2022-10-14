Jeans and T-shirts are not allowed in class: Govt warns teachers!

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The district inspector of schools (DIOS) in Muzaffarnagar has ordered all instructors working in the district’s colleges and schools to refrain from dressing in denim and t-shirts inside classrooms since it would cause kids to have the ‘wrong impression’. Gajender Singh, the DIOS, stated on Thursday: ‘When I was inspecting schools, I noticed several instructors entering classrooms in jeans and T-shirts. I advised them to avoid using this careless strategy. The clothing code has now been addressed in a circular I just published’.

Any teacher found to be breaking the rules would face ‘severe action,’ according to the circular. Singh continued, ‘Not just students and teachers, but also principals, should adhere to the dress code since it is an issue of discipline. Students are positively impacted when professors appear humble. Students will then copy their professors at that point. Teachers who are female are also subject to this directive. They must dress in a salwar-kameez or sari’.

The DIOS also stated that anyone who disobeys the order ‘would face departmental action and a poor entry in their record book’. The circular has been distributed to around 278 high schools and inter-colleges throughout the district, according to information from the DIOS office.