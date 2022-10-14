Redmi India brings another budget phone, Redmi A1+ to the country

Another low-cost phone arrives in the nation thanks to Redmi India. The Redmi A1+ has this time been introduced in India. The Redmi A1, which was debuted in the nation a few weeks ago, was improved for the Redmi India cheap smartphone.

With the recently unveiled Redmi A1+, the Chinese maker of smartphones hopes to compete with models like the Realme C33, Poco C31, and a few other entry-level devices from other companies. The new Redmi A1+, according to Redmi, is produced in India and for India.

Let’s now quickly review the Redmi A1cost, +’s features, and other information.

Redmi A1+ price in India, availability

The Redmi A1+ comes in two variants. The base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage comes with a price of Rs 6,999. The top-end model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 7,999. The phone has been launched in three colours – black, blue and light green.

Redmi A1+ specifications and top features

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Redmi A1+ comes packed with a 6.52-inch HD+ dot drop display with a 1600 x 720 HD+ screen resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. On the hardware front, the Redmi phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.