‘200 half-nude decomposing’ bodies found at roof of hospital, probe ordered!

In Pakistan’s Punjab province, several putrefied remains were discovered placed on the roof of a public sector hospital, prompting outrage on social media about their desecration. Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi took strict note of this and established a powerful committee to look into the situation. Three days have been granted to the six-member team, which is led by Muzamil Bashir, the specialist healthcare secretary, to conclude the investigation and assign blame. In some stories, 200 bodies were said to have been discovered.

‘Someone Asked Me to Go to Morgue’

On Thursday, Chief Minister Chaudhry Zaman Gujjar’s advisor went to the Nishter Hospital in Multan, around 350 kilometres from Lahore, and discovered seven ‘abandoned’ remains on the roof of the morgue. Gujjar told ANI that he was visiting Nishtar Hospital when a guy approached him and told him, ‘If you want to perform a nice act, go the morgue and check it out’. He said that when he came, the staff was not ready to open the morgue doors.

‘I warned you that if you don’t open it immediately, I’ll file a FIR against you,’ Gujjar continued. When the morgue was eventually unlocked, according to him, they entered to see at least 200 dead laying about. ‘Both males and women’s nude bodies that were rotting were present. Women’s bodies were not covered either’. Gujjar claimed that when he approached the medical professionals to explain what was happening, they claimed that they were being used by medical students as teaching tools.

Ordered action;

The Chief Minister has ordered that the abandoned remains be cremated and has given the health authorities orders to discipline the accused staff. Prof. Dr. Maryam Asharf of Nishtar Medical University stated in a statement on Friday that the university has received unclaimed, unidentified, and unknown deceased corpses from the police force.

Such remains have started to decompose after being placed on the roof of the abandoned home for various medical reasons. According to her, students use these bodies in medical experiments in compliance with governmental regulations. According to Ashraf, this is not rare because bones and skulls are removed for further medical purposes.

Several remains were seen in videos posted on social media on Friday that were put on the roof in poor condition. This led to rumours that the dead were kept there to serve as vulture and eagle feed. On social media, the Baloch separatists assert that these may be the bodies of their missing people.