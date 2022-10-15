Congressional candidate uploads porn video showing his ‘stance on sex’!

Most politicians seem to support a cause on the election campaign trail in order to look good, but they eventually retract their support. However, a Manhattan-based independent candidate for the 12th congressional district of New York adopted a somewhat novel strategy to express his support for a particular cause. Mike Itkis, an independent candidate, reportedly supports legalising sex work and defending sexual rights under the banner of ‘sex positivity’. Mike didn’t clarify his viewpoint in any interviews or statements, unlike the majority of politicians who would have.

Instead, to demonstrate his support for the concept of ‘sex positivity,’ he co-starred and performed in a 13-minute pornographic film with an adult celebrity. ‘Just talking about it wouldn’t show how serious I am about the problem. And the fact that I did it was a tremendous learning experience that had an impact on issues on my platform’, Itkis spoke with City & State after the video was made public.

Itkis, who describes himself as an introvert, claimed the film was his first time having coitus on camera and that he wanted to create a ‘discussion’ about the subject. ‘ I’m a major introvert. I’m a bit of a nerd who, if I can help it, avoids being the focus of attention. But I believed that the problems I’m attempting to solve were so crucial. I want some sort of discussion regarding my problems’. Before posting the film on a well-known adult video website, Itkis is said to have collaborated with porn star Nicole Sage and given it the label ‘Bucket List Bonanza’.

Itkis also outlined his’sex positive approach’ platform on his campaign website, pledging to ‘actively combat the conservative view that sex should only happen between a man and a woman who are married to each other.’ Notably, Itkis is running a ‘offbeat’ campaign to topple veteran Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler.

The fact that Nadler defeated heavyweight Carolyn Maloney of New York City in the June primary in her own stronghold gives an indication of the kind of opposition Mike will face. Itkis will lose the election by a wide margin, according to the majority of poll experts. He has gained instant notoriety in a number of internet chat rooms thanks to his unique political campaign, though.