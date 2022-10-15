RIPCartoonNetwork: 30 glorious years of Warner Bros merger honored by netizens!

It is 2:30 in the afternoon. You’ve just gotten home from school when you hear the song Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you? You must agree that that felt wonderful. Let’s return to reality, now. Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios formally announced their merger in the year 2022. Numerous millions of followers are concerned about the future of well-known animation companies in light of the news.

Channing Dungey, CEO of Warner Bros. Television, allegedly stated in recent internal email that the proposed merger may have more consequences than previously anticipated. There are more to Cartoon Network than just kiddie cartoons from the 1990s. Many children’s childhoods were enhanced by it. These characters were a crucial part of many children’s childhoods, from Scooby Doo to Tom & Jerry. Media sources state that Warner Bros. made an official announcement on Tuesday that they were cutting 125 employees, or 26% of their staff, across scripted, non-scripted, and continuing programmes.

All of them, according to certain Cartoon Network employees, are only rumours. Following the announcement, online users gathered to celebrate the original Cartoon Network on Twitter. They made #RIPCartoonNetwork a craze. This was a chance for them to express their gratitude and love for the wonderful 30 years. Look at this!

