Bombay High Court grants bail to a Pune man accused of killing his wife in 2020.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to a Pune man accused of strangling his second wife to death in 2020. The main witness, who gave a statement to a magistrate, changed his story, and the court found that there wasn’t enough evidence to convict the defendant.

The Hadapsar neighbourhood of Pune was the location of the apartment where the body of a lady eventually identified as Aparna was discovered in August 2020. Aparna was Salunkhe’s second wife, and the prosecution said that he had suspicions about her. She was therefore slain by being strangled.

Since there was no eyewitness to the crime, the police had to rely on circumstantial evidence to prove their case. These included the last place Aparna and Salunkhe were seen together, the reason for the murder, the clothes that were found, etc.

Salunkhe’s attorneys, Satyavrat Joshi and Nitesh Mohite, used the shopkeeper’s statement that was first recorded by the police and then later by the magistrate. In his statement to the police, the shopkeeper claimed to have seen Salunkhe and Aparna together on the day of the event. He did, however, withdraw his testimony before the magistrate and made no more mention of the last time he saw the couple together.

Other witnesses testified that they had seen Salunkhe and Aparna together in their statements to the police, and one witness alleged that Salunkhe had previously assaulted Aparna. Joshi, however, asserted that ‘such elements are not adequate to prove Salunkhe’s murder charge.’

Aparna and Salunkhe were initially dating before getting married, According to the statements that are on file, Salunkhe would occasionally stay with Aparna. The shopkeeper then admitted that ‘there is not strong evidence to suggest that Salunkhe and Aparna were together on the night of the event.’ Since two years ago, Salunkhe has been detained. He has no history of criminal activity. Salunkhe can therefore be given bail.