Customers at a UK cafe will be charged more if they act rudely: report

Love and respect for others should always be expressed. However, a British coffeehouse has moved it a little further. The Preston Chai Stop has a new policy that charges patrons double the value of their bill for impolite behaviour. The purpose of this action, according to an article in the Machester Evening News, is to persuade customers to show kindness to the individuals who deliver their meals.

Usman Hussain, 29, opened the tea, doughnut, street food, and dessert café in March of this year, according to the source. He posted a notice informing customers that prices for the identical drink would vary depending on how politely they ordered.

On Saturday, a post was also published on the Chai Stop Facebook page with the message ‘Desi Chai’ costs £5 while ‘Desi Chai please’ costs £3. However, a ‘Hello, Desi Chai please’ will only run you £1.90.

The cafe shared the photo with the caption ‘The much-publicized whiteboard.’

The Manchester Evening News reported that Mr. Hussain believed the guidelines would encourage people to open up and support the cafe’s ambience of ‘positive vibes exclusively’ despite the fact that the establishment had never had a rude customer.

The outlet quoted Mr. Hussain as adding, ‘I believe it’s a wonderful reminder to exercise your manners, since sadly sometimes we do need reminding.’

‘Although we’ve never experienced a problem with unkind customers, since the sign has been up, folks are undoubtedly coming in more openly and laughing with us. The fact that you are welcomed into our home as soon as you enter is what matters most to me in my line of work. It feels good to be respected in return’ He continued.

A Facebook post about an American coffeehouse that had implemented the same regulation a few years prior gave Mr. Hussain this motivational notion. He had the photo in his collection for two years before deciding to test it out at Chai Stop.