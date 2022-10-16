Immigration to Canada: New rules to protect temporary foreign workers!

Canada has proposed changes to its laws to increase safeguards for temporary foreign workers (TFWs). CIC News reported that 13 changes to the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations pertaining to Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) have been made by Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) (TFWs).

The goal of all 13 revisions is to improve the TFWP and increase TFW safeguards. In order to fill labour shortages, firms are permitted to hire people from other countries under the TFWP programme. TFWs are granted the same privileges as Canadian nationals and lawful permanent residents.

Benefits of the new law or amendment:

The country’s misuse and mistreatment of TFWs will be avoided thanks to these restrictions. Additionally, according to ESDC, the guidelines would compel employers to notify TFWs of their legal rights in the nation. According to ESDC, it would also forbid companies from retaliating against workers, such as those who file complaints. Additionally, it will make it illegal for companies to charge workers for recruiting fees and hold them liable for the acts of recruiters in this area.

By issuing private health insurance, employers are also responsible for ensuring that their workers have access to healthcare services. According to ESDC, these modifications also aim to discourage dishonest individuals from taking part in the TFWP. An employer must submit a Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIAs) paperwork to the ESDC before hiring any overseas workers. LMIAs would be suspended if a company didn’t abide by the new rules.

Canada is grappling with historic labour shortages and an unemployment rate. As per the latest statistics, Canada’s unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in September. Canada is among the world’s leading destinations for international students. With these new regulations in place, the Government of Canada is strengthening its ability to protect temporary foreign workers.