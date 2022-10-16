These smartphones will support 5G: Know how to enable it

Mumbai: 5G network was officially launched in India. 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network. The 5G network is capable of transmitting a large data rapidly. Several service providers had launched the service in select cities in the country.
Bharti Airtel had launched ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ services in 8 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi . The company said that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets. It has released a list of 116 handsets – comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others.
Also Read: ISSF World Championship: India bag 3 gold medals
Steps to check Airtel 5G Plus availability:
Download and open the Airtel Thanks app
Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner
Wait for the app to check 5G network availability and device compatibility
If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device’s preferred network to 5G
Know how to activate 5G service on Android phones:
Go to Settings on your phone
Select Connections or Mobile Network
Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the ‘Preferred Network’ option
Click on the 5G option
The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.
Know how to activate Airtel 5G Plus on Apple iPhone:
Go to Settings
Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu
Select Cellular Data options
To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option
Your iPhone will connect to a 5G network when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.
List of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus:
iPhone:
iPhone 14
iPhone 13
iPhone 12
iPhone SE (third generation)
Samsung:
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Samsung A33 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy M33
Samsung Flip4
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Fold4
OnePlus:
OnePlus Nord
OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9pro
OnePlus Nord CE
OnePlus Nord CE 2
OnePlus 10 PRO 5G
OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2
OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Nord 2T
OnePlus 10T
OnePlus 9RT
Realme:
Realme 9i 5G
Realme 8s 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme Narzo 30pro 5G
Realme X7 5G
Realme X7pro 5G
Realme 8 5G
Realme X50 Pro
Realme GT 5G
Realme GT ME
Realme GT NEO2
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 Pro
Realme 9 Pro Plus
Realme Narzo 30 5G
Realme 9 SE
Realme GT2
Realme GT 2 pro
Realme GT NEO3
Realme Narzo 50 5G
Realme Narzo 50 pro
Realme GT Neo 3T
Realme GT Neo 3T 150W
Vivo:
Vivo X50 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro+
Vivo X60
Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21e
Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro+
Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo V23 5G
Vivo V23 Pro 5G
Vivo V23e 5G
Vivo T1 5G
Vivo Y75 5G
Vivo T1 PRO
Vivo X80
Vivo X80 pro
Vivo V25
Vivo V25 Pro
Oppo:
Oppo Reno5G Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 pro
Oppo F19proplus
Oppo A53 s
Oppo A74
Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno7
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 8 pro
Oppo K10 5G
Oppo F21s Pro 5G
Xiaomi:
Xiaomi Mi 10
Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro
Xiaomi Mi 11X
Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco F3 GT
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus
Poco M4 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi 12 pro
Xiaomi 11i
Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G
Poco F4 5G
Poco X4 pro
Xiaomi Redmi K50i
Post Your Comments