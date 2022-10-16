These smartphones will support 5G: Know how to enable it

Mumbai: 5G network was officially launched in India. 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network. The 5G network is capable of transmitting a large data rapidly. Several service providers had launched the service in select cities in the country.

Bharti Airtel had launched ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ services in 8 cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi . The company said that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets. It has released a list of 116 handsets – comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQOO, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others.

Steps to check Airtel 5G Plus availability:

Download and open the Airtel Thanks app

Tap on the ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ banner

Wait for the app to check 5G network availability and device compatibility

If both checks pass, the app ask you to change the device’s preferred network to 5G

Know how to activate 5G service on Android phones:

Go to Settings on your phone

Select Connections or Mobile Network

Select the Airtel SIM and then, tap on the ‘Preferred Network’ option

Click on the 5G option

The smartphone will show a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates that 5G has been activated on your phone.

Know how to activate Airtel 5G Plus on Apple iPhone:

Go to Settings

Inside Settings, tap on the ‘Cellular’ menu

Select Cellular Data options

To activate 5G, tap on Voice and Data option and select 5G Auto or 5G On option

Your iPhone will connect to a 5G network when available and you will see a 5G symbol on the status bar, which indicates 5G has been enabled.

List of smartphones that support Airtel 5G Plus:

iPhone:

iPhone 14

iPhone 13

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (third generation)

Samsung:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy M33

Samsung Flip4

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Fold4

OnePlus:

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9pro

OnePlus Nord CE

OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus 10 PRO 5G

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 2

OnePlus 10R

OnePlus Nord 2T

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 9RT

Realme:

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 8s 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme Narzo 30pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7pro 5G

Realme 8 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT ME

Realme GT NEO2

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 Pro

Realme 9 Pro Plus

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Realme 9 SE

Realme GT2

Realme GT 2 pro

Realme GT NEO3

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 pro

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T 150W

Vivo:

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21e

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo Y72 5G

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo T1 PRO

Vivo X80

Vivo X80 pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V25 Pro

Oppo:

Oppo Reno5G Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo Reno 6 pro

Oppo F19proplus

Oppo A53 s

Oppo A74

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno7

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 8 pro

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo F21s Pro 5G

Xiaomi:

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10i

Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 10Tpro

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi Mi 11X

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Poco F3 GT

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 pro plus

Poco M4 5G

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi Redmi 11 prime + 5G

Poco F4 5G

Poco X4 pro

Xiaomi Redmi K50i