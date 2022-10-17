Health risks of quiting breakfast

Experts frequently cite breakfast as the most significant meal of the day. Even though greater stretches between meals are now encouraged by various diets available on the internet, doctors still advise against skipping breakfast.

‘In practice, when you don’t eat for a long time, then you get angry. When this occurs, you get irritable and you have constipation, there is hair loss and much more. All these things are caused because of not eating for long periods. When young girls try diets like Intermittent Fasting (IF), it also leads to skipped periods. You do need regular periods to feel good for your mental and physical well-being,’ said Dr Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist, in her latest Instagram post.

She revealed that people frequently inquire about skipping breakfast and whether there are any additional benefits in her new health series, ‘Should I skip?’ ‘Long stretches between meals might physiologically result in headaches, migraines, and even panic attacks. Long intervals between meals are not associated with any additional benefits, according to research. No improvement in any health metric, including cholesterol profile, weight loss, or diabetes, was observed,’ She said.

In fact, she continued, eating your breakfast, lunch, and dinner causes you to lose weight at a rate similar to that of someone who fasts for a prolonged length of time.