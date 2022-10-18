Two kidnapped Rajasthani brothers were killed in Delhi; the third made a lucky escape.

Today, the bodies of two young brothers were found in a Delhi jungle in the Mehrauli neighbourhood, while their younger brother, who was also abducted from Rajasthan, was freed. Two people who acknowledged to kidnapping the three kids for ransom and killing two of them have so far been apprehended.

Authorities states that, three boys, ages 6, 8, and 13, were taken from Alwar, Rajasthan, on October 15: Aman, age 13, Vipin, age 8, and Shiva age 6. The kidnappers then called the father of the abducted children, Gusan Singh, and made a ransom demand.

Police followed the call and detained two suspects who admitted to abducting the kids from Rajasthan, bringing them to Delhi, killing them, and burying their bodies in the Mehrauli forest.

Following this, the bodies of Aman and Vipin were found in the forest after a combined search operation by the Delhi and Rajasthan Police was begun with the two suspects.

Later, when the attackers had left the third boy at the scene of the murder and thought he was also dead, Shiva emerged from the forest. After being rescued, police reported that Shiva could hardly say his name or that of his father. For his rehabilitation, he was transferred to a children’s home.

‘The accused sliced the necks of the victims to murder them. However, the precise information won’t become evident until the post-mortem report is published’ claims police report.

The accused was an Alwar resident who was close to the victims’ family and was originally from Bihar. The preliminary investigation found that, the accused were drug addicts. A police officer noted that one of them operated a small shop and the other was employed in a manufacturing unit.