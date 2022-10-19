Delhi riots case; Tahir Hussain, former AAP council member, gets relief

In the 2020 Delhi riots case, Tahir Hussain, a former Aam Aadmi Party councilor, and nine others were found not guilty on Wednesday of the charge of ‘mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.’

They still face charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and sections of the IPC pertaining to rioting, rioting with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, mischief causing damage, and criminal conspiracy.

For a trial on these offences, the sessions court remanded the case to the chief metropolitan magistrate’s court. The complaint was made by a businessman whose warehouse was allegedly broken into and set on fire on February 25, 2020, in Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

In May, a Delhi court said: ‘He was not a mute spectator but was taking active part in the riots and instigating the other members of the unlawful assembly to teach a lesson to the persons belonging to other community.’

‘It prima-facie appears that the riotous incident in question was committed in pursuance of a well-hatched conspiracy and after elaborate preparations, as also in the execution of a well-thought plan,’ the court said.

The accused had been ordered to face charges for a number of offences, including dacoity, criminal conspiracy, rioting, use of a deadly weapon, mischief causing damage of at least fifty rupees, mischief by fire or explosive substance with purpose to destroy a house, etc.