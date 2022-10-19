Endosulfan victim’s treatment: Daya Bai breaks hunger strike

On Wednesday, social activist Daya Bai called off her hunger strike in favour of better care facilities for endosulfan victims.

After visiting the General Hospital where the 82-year-old had been confined due to health difficulties, Health Minister Veena George and Higher Education Minister R Bindu offered the woman a drink of water to terminate her 17-day strike.

Daya Bai received assurances from Veena and Bindu that their efforts on her behalf would not go unnoticed and that they would work together to meet her demands.

Veena reaffirmed the government’s position of sympathy for the endosulfan victims and their families.

The vagueness in the paper Daya Bai was given prevented her from ending the strike, despite the intervention of the ministers of social justice and health.

She ended the fast after the government defined the choices and provided written notice of them.

Daya Bai had made four demands: an AIIMS in Kasaragod, priority care for endosulfan victims in all hospitals in Kozhikode, a camp for the sick, and daycare facilities.

The administration has agreed to all of Daya Bai’s demands, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated during a press conference on Tuesday, with the exception of an AIIMS, which is not now feasible.