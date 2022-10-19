UAE based air carrier hikes cost for carrying pets

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has hiked the cost of carrying pets in the cabin. The national air carrier of the UAE has hiked the increased rates for carrying dogs and cats from $200 to $1,500.

Etihad Airways had allowed passengers to carry their pets in the cabin from November last year.

The air carrier informed that passengers travelling in Business or First class must purchase an extra seat for their pet as there is no space available under the seat. They will be charged for the cost of an extra seat plus $1,500 each way.

Passengers will not be permitted to travel with their pet on board to or from India (Ahmedabad and Trivandrum), Maldives, South Africa and the UK (London). Flying with pets to Australia, China, the UK (Manchester) and the US is also not permitted. Dangerous pets such as pit bulls, mastiff dogs and others are also not permitted in the cabin.

Guidelines for travelling with pets on Etihad flights:

In Economy, pets must sit in their carrier at all times, either under your seat or on an adjacent seat

In Business or First, pets must sit in their carrier on an adjacent seat. They will not be permitted under your seat.

Carriers must not exceed 40 x 40 x 22cm (L x W x H) to fit under the seat, or 50 x 43 x 50cm (L x W x H) if an adjacent seat has been purchased

Additional seats must be purchased in advance

The cat or dog must be at least 16 weeks old and weigh no more than 8kg, including their carrier

Travellers must be at least 18 years old to travel with a pet

Passenger must not be seated on an Exit Row seat