After losing to Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya, Nitin Gadkari now has to pay ?32,000 crore.

Earlier in February, Nitin Gadkari took part in a public function alongside Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya. Gadkari asserted that he had imposed conditions before granting Firojiya funding for regional development. Gadkari pledged to set aside 10lakh Rs for each kilogramme the MP dropped.

Gadkari claimed to have drawn inspiration from an old photograph of himself, in which he was barely recognisable due to his 135kg weight, which was heavier than Firojiya. Gadkari noted that his current weight is 93 kg. The Ujjain MP took up the challenge and has already reduced 32 kg.

Firojiya had shed 15 kg by the end of June. ‘Fit India’ is a movement that was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ‘On stage, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised me that I would receive 10 lakh ujjain development projects for every pound I lost. I accepted the challenge and have now reduced 15 kg. I’ll cut it down even more and ask him to release the monies as agreed In June,’ he spoke to ANI.

He stated, ‘I am ready to continue my fitness regimen for the growth of the constituency if weight loss brings additional budget allocation for Ujjain.’

The BJP MP claimed to follow a strict diet plan in order to shed pounds. According to Firojiya’s description of his fitness regimen, he wakes up at 5:30 in the morning and goes for a morning stroll. Every morning, he engages in yoga, aerobics, and running.

He eats a small breakfast and follows an ayurvedic diet. For lunch and dinner, he eats a salad, a bowl of green vegetables, and a roti cooked from a variety of grains. He periodically switches between carrot soup and dry fruits.

Anil Firojiya stated that he accepted the challenge and shed almost 32 kg in an interview with ANI on October 17. Gadkari was excited to hear about his transformation when the Ujjain MP first saw him and mentioned his weight loss. Firojiya claims that Gadkari has, as promised, approved development plans for the area that will cost 2,300 crores.