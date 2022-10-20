Congress’s head of election panel criticises Team Tharoor for his double standards, irregularities charge

Shashi Tharoor’s accusations of irregularities in the election to select the Congress’s leader were today dismissed by Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the central election authority for the Congress, who also criticised the MP for his ‘double standard.’

In a letter to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, Mistry stated, ‘I am sorry to report that you have this double standard – on the one hand you tell us that you are satisfied and on the other hand you go to the media and make allegations against us.’

‘We listened to all your complaints. After your complaint, I asked a team to report on this whole issue. Based on your complaint, we agreed to the use of a tick mark next to the candidate’s name on the ballot. Despite this, you will run to the media saying that the Central Election Authority is conspiring against you,’ he continued.

Team Tharoor had objected to the use of ‘1’ against the party’s chosen candidate on the ballot, claiming that because Mallikarjun Kharge’s serial number is ‘1,’ this rule would imply that he is the preferred candidate of the party.

Team Tharoor asked that all of the votes from the state of Uttar Pradesh be wiped out after finding ‘very major irregularities’ in the way the election was conducted there. Separately, the MP’s campaign team had brought up ‘serious issues’ with how the elections were handled in Telangana and Punjab.