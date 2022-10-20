RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale says, Religious conversion, infiltration causing population imbalance

Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), claimed on Wednesday that migration from Bangladesh and religious conversion are the main causes of ‘population imbalance.’ He urged that rules banning conversion be enforced strictly.

Hosabale said the organisation is attempting to raise awareness about conversions while speaking to media following a four-day all-India working committee meeting of the RSS in Prayagraj, according to the PTI news agency.

Hosabale reportedly stated that ‘Ghar Wapsi,’ the Sangh Parivar effort to integrate those who it claims switched to faiths like Islam and Christianity, has been successful as a result.

He said that the existing legislation preventing religious conversion must be strictly enforced. This appeared to be a reference to state laws that forbid forced or allurement conversion, notably through marriage, in some regions, including Uttar Pradesh, according to PTI.

From October 16 to October 19, RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat also joined the gathering in Prayagraj. According to Hosabale, infiltration is second in importance to conversion as a factor in ‘population imbalance,’ according to the news agency.

He remarked at a press conference in Gohania, 25 km from the district seat, ‘Population imbalance caused by infiltration from Bangladesh has been seen in districts of north Bihar, including Purnia and Katihar, and in other states.’