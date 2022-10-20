Weather experts informs Ukraine will have a moderate winter.

A ray of light was offered to Ukrainians experiencing power disruptions due to Russian strikes on energy installations on Thursday when Ukrainian weather analysts predicted a milder winter than usual.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, since October 10 airstrikes have destroyed about a third of Ukraine’s power plants, and the nation is currently experiencing power shortages as repairs are made.

Although Ukraine’s winters may be long and arduous, the government-run weather predicting centre predicted this winter’s temperatures might be a little warmer than usual.

It posted on Facebook that ‘the chance of protracted periods of very cold weather with a minimum temperature of minus 25 to 30 Celsius degrees in Ukraine is quite unlikely’ and that ‘the average temperature of the winter period is projected to be 1-2 degrees (Celsius) higher than the norm.’

It stated that there was a ‘mostly possible short-term substantial chill lasting 1-5 days, when the overnight low will be minus 15-20 Celsius degrees.’