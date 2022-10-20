Xi would be a ‘sinner’ if he attacks the island; Taiwan

Taiwan’s top security official said that Chinese President Xi Jinping would be a sinner of all Chinese people if he invaded Taiwan in response to his assertion that China would use force to retake Taiwan if necessary during the 20th Communist Party Congress.

According to Reuters, Chen Ming-tong, the director of Taiwan’s National Security Bureau, said that Xi will ‘forego the so-called great rejuvenation of the Chinese people and become a sinner of the Chinese people’. The reunification of Taiwan with China is something that Xi Jinping, who is expected to win a third five-year term as president, is committed to.

Through a constant escalation of its military power, China has increased pressure on Taiwan. Since Taiwan was never a part of Communist China, the democratically elected Taiwan government asserts that it is up to the Taiwanese people to choose their destiny.

The two sides should respect one another and grow independently, Chen said, adding that this is the path that will make the populace happy. After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the first senior US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, arrived there in August, the Taiwan Strait erupted into a raging crisis.