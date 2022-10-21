Australia worried about delays in trade agreement with the UK, says Prime Minister

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed concern on Friday about any potential delays to the free trade agreement with Britain brought on by the ongoing political unrest in that country.

Albanese told reporters, ‘I’m worried about any delay that would occur to the Australia-UK free trade agreement.’

‘I had talked to Prime Minister Truss about moving that along quickly. Of course, I’ll discuss doing that with whoever the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is.’

After the shortest and most erratic tenure of any British prime minister, Liz Truss resigned on Thursday. She was forced out after her economic plan destroyed the nation’s image for financial stability and made many people poorer.