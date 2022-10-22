Avian flu spreads through Europe , Dutch to cull 44,000 turkeys.

Following the discovery of a highly contagious type of bird flu, Dutch health authorities were in charge of overseeing the slaughter of about 44,000 turkeys on a farm in the country’s south, the government reported on Saturday.

The property is located 50 kilometres southeast of Utrecht in the municipality of Hedel. Ten more surrounding farms were subject to a transport embargo, according to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry.

Following dozens of cases earlier in the year, the Netherlands has seen more than a dozen cases of the extremely deadly strain of bird flu in the most recent month.

Following the deadliest avian flu pandemic ever earlier this year, incidences have also increased in France.