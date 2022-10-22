BMW launches M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition in India: Price and features

Mumbai: German luxury car makers, BMW launched M5 Competition 50 Jahre M Edition in the Indian markets. The new car is priced at Rs 1.80 Crore (ex-showroom, India). The online bookings has been started and the car will be launched as Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) in India.

The car is powered by the 4.4L V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo Technology. The engine develops top power of 625 bhp and peak torque of 750 Nm. The engine is linked to an 8-speed M Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100kmph in 3.3 seconds.

The 50 Jahre M Edition comes equipped with advanced features in the form of seat heating (driver and front passenger), electrical seat adjustment with memory function, automatic tailgate, electric sunroof, ambient lighting with six dimmable lights, wireless charging, automatic 4-zone A/C, BMW Head-Up Display, BMW Display Key, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System with 16 speakers, Welcome Light Carpet and Soft Close Doors. There is a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control & Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include 6 airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC).