CM Neiphiu Rio says, demand for separate state in eastern Nagaland is ‘not wrong’

Neiphiu Rio, the chief minister of Nagaland, stated on Friday that it is ‘not wrong’ that residents of the state’s eastern region want a separate state.

The seven tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung live in the six districts of Mon, Tuensang, Kiphire, Longleng, Noklak, and Shamator in Eastern Nagaland.

‘Nagas, we speak our mind and it is not wrong for them (Eastern Nagaland people) to say what their thinking and desire is but all these issues will be resolved,’ Rio said.

Reporters informed the CM during a local event that the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) had decided not to take part in the next Hornbill Festival and had also requested that 20 local legislators resign in support of their demand for a separate state.

‘We are talking with them and will give an appointment to ENPO during the union home minister’s (proposed) visit to the state. If the prime minister also comes, we will request him to have a talk with them,’ Rio said.