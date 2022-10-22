National Investigation Agency visited conflict hit Ekbalpur-Mominpur in Kolkata

After Durga Puja, clashes between members of two different clans broke out in the Ekbalpur-Mominpur area of Kolkata. A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived there.

In order to investigate the Ekbalpur-Mominpur violence, which injured several cops, including deputy commissioner of police Soumya Roy, V R Singh, the NIA superintendent, arrived with a team of four to five special officers.

Around 3:10 on Saturday afternoon, the investigating team arrived at the scene. Along with the Kolkata police, the NIA team toured all the locations affected by the violence under strong security and interacted with residents and Kolkata Police officers.

On October 9, people threw stones and destroyed vehicles in the Mominpur area. The police said that the incident started after religious flags raised in honour of Milad un-Nabi were purportedly taken down. A sizable crowd gathered around the Ekbalpur Police Station as the violence increased.

Following the incident, police enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and made 63 arrests. To request the release of all those arrested in connection with the violence, the NIA filed a FIR with a special court.