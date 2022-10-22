Punjab will break record this Diwali by lighting largest diya in world in Mohali

By lighting the largest diya ever built on the grounds of the housing complex, Hero Homes in Chandigarh’s Mohali rang in a special and historic Diwali celebration and set a new world record.

The largest diya in the world, measuring 3.37m in diameter and made of over 1,000kg of steel, was lit on Saturday to promote global harmony, secularism, and humanism.

A total of 3,560 litres of organic oil were joined by more than 10,000 people, including 4000 residents of Hero Homes, to produce this unique diya.

The huge stainless steel Diya was lit on Saturday in front of officials from the Guinness Book of World Records who had travelled to the society of Hero Homes in Mohali to witness this feat. The diya qualifies as the largest diya ever lit and was created using 3,560 litres of cooking oil, according to the Guinness Book of Records.

Former GOC Western Command Lt Gen (retd) K. J. Singh PVSM, AVSM ignited the diya and declared, ‘It is only fitting that Punjab, which has seen the most conflict over many years, is now home to the biggest icon of peace.’

Hero Realty’s CMO, Ashish Kaul, stated, ‘Diwali marks the restoration of peace and harmony. We at Hero Homes are elated to become the stage of an iconic event for global peace. We are thankful to the contributions from our residents and citizens of Punjab. The oil in the diya, collected from various individuals irrespective of language, religion, and other cultural creeds, represents the united resolve for peace and spirit of Indians.’