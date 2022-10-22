The Madhya Pradesh High Court lessens the rape convict’s sentence for sparing the life of minor victim

The Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced a rape convict’s life sentence on Saturday after observing that the defendant was ‘kind enough’ to spare the child’s life despite committing a heinous act.

Justice Subodh Abhyankar and Justice SK Singh of the high court’s Indore bench reduced the defendant’s life sentence to 20 years.

‘In such circumstances, this court does not find any error in the appreciation of evidence by the trial court and considering the demonic act of the appellant, who appears to have no respect for the dignity of a woman and has a tendency to commit sexual offences even with a girl child aged four years, this court does not find it to be a fit case where the sentence can be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him,’ the court stated.

However, it said, ‘this court is of the opinion that life imprisonment can be reduced to 20 years’ harsh imprisonment given that he was gracious enough to leave the prosecutrix alive.’

The criminal appeal is therefore partially upheld, and the appellant will be subject to a 20-year sentence in accordance with the law, it continued.