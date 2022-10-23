Reliance is the first company in India to post an earnings call on the metaverse.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the first Indian company to use the platform to interact with its stakeholders, released the proceedings of its second quarter results call on the metaverse.

Any device, including a smartphone, can access the metaverse earnings call, which was created in collaboration with GMetri, a no-code metaverse creation platform.

To access it, one does not need to use AR or VR headgear.

Nearly an hour of results commentary can be found in the metaverse content, with contributions from Group Joint CFO V Srikanth (covering consolidated financials and business summary), President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Kiran Thomas (covering Jio Platforms and Digital Services), Head of Strategy at RJIL Anshuman Thakur (covering Jio Digital Services – Financials), Strategy and Business Development at Reliance Retail Limited Gaurav Jain (covering Reliance Retail (covering Hydrocarbons – Exploration and Production).

It allows analysts following the company across the world to switch between slides and images displayed on several displays in accordance with the various buckets in the results presentation, they claimed.

Additionally, they can download the RIL press release and the media and analyst call transcript in PDF formats.

A special section of Mukesh Ambani’s quotes from his roles as chairman and managing director may be found in the RIL metaverse.

The metaverse is an online environment designed to immerse users in the online experience, mostly through virtual reality and augmented reality (VR, AR), while also allowing them to communicate digitally.

The broad term ‘metaverse’ refers to a virtual environment that one typically enters as an avatar. There are many different types of metaverses, and one can participate in any of them depending on their preferences.