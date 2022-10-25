Everything you need to know about Ola S1 Air

The Ola S1 Air, a new model on the S1 platform, was recently added to Ola Electric’s two-wheeler lineup. The Ola S1 Air is the company’s entry-level two-wheeler, following the electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

The new model, which is considerably less expensive than the other two, targets both ICE (internal combustion engine) models like the Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Suzuki Access in addition to the more affordable electric scooters.

Ola S1 Air Price

The Ola S1 Air is priced at Rs 84,999 (ex-showroom). It was launched at Rs 79,999 (ex-showroom), which was applicable on scooter units being reserved on or before October 24. In comparison, the Ola S1 costs Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom) and the Ola S1 Pro Rs 1,39,999 (ex-showroom).

Ola S1 Air Range

Three riding options are available on the new electric scooter: Eco, Normal, and Sports. A reverse mode is additionally offered. The ARAI-certified range in Eco mode is 101 km, but the actual range is only 76 km.

Ola S1 Air Motor & Battery Capacity

A hub motor with a nominal output of 2.7kW and a max output of 4.5kW is included with the Ola S1 Air. The 2.5kWh battery of the electric scooter can be fully charged in 4.5 hours using a home charging device.

Ola S1 Air Top Speed & Acceleration

Ola S1 Air’s top speed in Sports mode is 90 kmph. It accelerates from a standstill to 40 kilometres per hour in 4.3 seconds, but it takes 9.8 seconds to reach 60 kilometres per hour.

Ola S1 Air Other Details

A tubular frame supports the Ola S1 Air. In the front, there are two front forks, and there are two shocks in the back. Drum brakes are present at both the front and back. The electric scooter has a 34-liter trunk, a 7-inch digital display, and LED projector headlights.