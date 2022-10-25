The HC allows the film director 3 weeks to clarify his position and requests a new affidavit.

The rebuttal affidavit submitted by movie director Baiju Kottarakkara in the suo motu contempt proceedings, according to the Kerala High Court, neither confirmed nor denied that he uttered those remarks.

After Baiju insulted a trial court judge during a TV debate over the issue of the 2017 actor kidnapping and assault, contempt proceedings were started against him.

The court gave Biju three additional weeks to clarify his position and asked for a new affidavit regarding the allegations made against him.

The division bench, made up of Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Mohammed Nias CP, stated during the case hearing that none of the assertions made by the director during the discussion could be found in the reply.

The filmmaker had said certain things, said the court, and those things needed to be made very plain in writing.

The court warned the director’s counsel against playing hide and seek with the material while granting three additional weeks to provide it.