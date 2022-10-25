World’s dirtiest man passes away; Not bathed for 50 years!

Can you envision a year without taking a shower? Most of us have probably only skipped a bath once every seven days at most. There is a man in Iran who has not taken a bath in more than 50 years, though. It is said that the Iranian man known as the ‘world’s dirtiest man’ went 50 years without taking a bath.

It is said that the Iranian man known as the ‘world’s dirtiest man’ went 50 years without taking a bath. According to AFP, he passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. (Oct 25). Amou Haji, the man, refrained from taking a bath because he was terrified of water. He passed away at the village of Dejgah, which is located in the southern province of Fars, one of Iran’s 31 provinces.

Photos of the ‘World’s Dirtiest Man’ have gone viral.

'World's Dirtiest Man': Amou Haji Is An 87-Year-Old Man Who Hasn't Bathed In 67 Years

He has a fear of water pic.twitter.com/ttihpS7WkT — @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) January 27, 2021

On social media, images of Haji have gone viral as some question the veracity of his ‘non-bathing’ record. The man had a bath a few months ago, according to Iranian state media. The Strange Life of Amou Haji is a documentary that was made about the ‘dirtiest guy in the world’ that you may watch if you want to learn more about him. It was published in 2013.