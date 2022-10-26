Here’s what you need to know about gummy vitamins

Today, there is a gummy vitamin for almost any deficiency or minor condition, including vitamin D, B12, and a supplement called citicoline that is said to increase focus, help with nail or hair growth, or even make up for a diet poor in minerals.

The global market for these chewable, glutinous vitamins is predicted to grow to $13.5 billion by 2027 from between $7.4 billion and $7.6 billion this year, according to market research firm Markets and Markets.

While these gummy vitamins are beneficial for kids and people who have problems swallowing regular tablets, their rising popularity has prompted concerns about their health advantages.

The common elements found in most sweets, such as gelatin, cornstarch, water, sugar, and other food colorings, are also present in gummy vitamins. Many individuals eat them to make sure they are getting all the nutrients they need, even though they also include a number of vitamins and minerals including calcium and vitamin D.

However, research indicates that people who eat a balanced diet do not require them.

However, medical professionals and dietitians have also issued warnings about the sugar content, which is hazardous for teeth. These candies do have some nutritional benefit, but they do not adhere to the same regulatory criteria as real medications.

While gummy vitamins by themselves cannot exceed these recommendations, they certainly contribute to a person’s daily sugar intake. Even if one chooses the ‘sugar-free’ option it contains sugar substitutes such as xylitol or sorbitol consumption which can cause diarrhoea, nausea, bloating and even vomiting in some cases.