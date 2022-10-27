DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

For smuggling gold worth Rs. 1.39 crore from Dubai, 2 people detained at Mumbai airport

Oct 27, 2022, 07:56 pm IST

Two Indian women were arrested by Mumbai airport Customs on Wednesday as they tried to enter the country with 2.65 kg of 24-karat gold in wax from Dubai. The estimated value of the contraband was Rs. 1.39 crore.

 

The event was found when, acting on a tip-off, Customs agents arrested the two posters. Both passengers were found to be carrying 2.65 kg of 24-karat wax gold after a thorough inspection.

 

According to the authorities, it was found that both women had coated the gold in wax with a bandage-like sticky material and wrapped their legs in it.

 

The passengers had taken Indigo flight 6E-64 from Dubai to Mumbai. Officials reported that both passengers had been arrested and were being held in judicial custody. The matter is still under investigation.

Tags
shortlink
Oct 27, 2022, 07:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button