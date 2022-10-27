For smuggling gold worth Rs. 1.39 crore from Dubai, 2 people detained at Mumbai airport

Two Indian women were arrested by Mumbai airport Customs on Wednesday as they tried to enter the country with 2.65 kg of 24-karat gold in wax from Dubai. The estimated value of the contraband was Rs. 1.39 crore.

The event was found when, acting on a tip-off, Customs agents arrested the two posters. Both passengers were found to be carrying 2.65 kg of 24-karat wax gold after a thorough inspection.

According to the authorities, it was found that both women had coated the gold in wax with a bandage-like sticky material and wrapped their legs in it.

The passengers had taken Indigo flight 6E-64 from Dubai to Mumbai. Officials reported that both passengers had been arrested and were being held in judicial custody. The matter is still under investigation.