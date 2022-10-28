Sweden to look into the Nord Stream pipeline damage in more detail

According to a statement released on Friday by the prosecutor overseeing the case, Sweden has mandated that additional investigations be conducted into the damage to the two Nord Stream pipelines that occurred last month.

Despite coming at the same conclusion that four breaches on Nord Stream 1 and 2 were caused by explosions, Sweden and Denmark have not identified any potential suspects. World leaders have referred to it as a sabotage attempt.

Lead prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist stated, ‘I’ve chosen to work with the security police to conduct a number of further investigations at the location of the crime.’

He continued, ‘The Armed Forces have chosen to help in the investigation upon request.’

The prosecutor stated that the armed forces had the tools and training necessary to examine the crime scene ‘how we like,’ but he refrained from making any additional comments.

This Monday, the Swedish military announced that minesweepers were being used to conduct an impartial inspection of the seabed near the leaks.