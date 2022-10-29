‘Forced religious conversions’ in Uttar Pradesh; Nine arrested!

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Meerut, as many as nine people have been charged for coercing 400 people into becoming Christians. The victims complained about being coerced into becoming Christians when they went to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). Malin hamlet in Mangat Puram is where the incident took place.

According to the victim’s police complaint, they were forced to destroy their idols and deities of Hindu gods and goddesses. The FIR claims that the accused had contact with the victims while the Covid-19-caused epidemic was going on. The accused had illegally coerced people to change to other religions.

The victims, who were accompanied by a BJP representative, went to the Brahmaputri police station on Friday. They said that the accused had enticed them to convert to their religion by offering them food and money. The locals claim that these people are now pressuring them to reject Hinduism and remove idols, statues, and pictures of Hindu gods.

The complainants provided the following information to the police: ‘We received requests to change our identities on our Aadhaar Cards and were under pressure to become more religious. The accused broke into our homes when we were offering worship on Diwali, damaging the god idols. Why are you doing this, they asked, when you’ve changed your religion? They threatened to kill us when we objected to this ‘.

The FIR names the following suspects: Chhabili, alias Shiva, Binwa, Anil, Sardar, Nikku, Basant, Prema, Titli, and Rani. SP Piyush Singh remarked: ‘On Friday, a few individuals stopped by our office and submitted an application. The residents of Malin hamlet are said to be under threat of having their beliefs forcefully converted by members of other faiths. On how to proceed with filing a FIR against the accused, instructions have been given. The issue will be looked into, and the necessary steps will be done ‘.