Former Army Officer’s Gurgaon home robbed, valuables stolen worth Rs 15 lakh

According to police, robbers stormed into the home of a retired lieutenant general in Sector 23 of this city and fled with jewellery, money, and watches worth Rs. 15 lakh.

The theft in Lt Gen (retd) H S Bedi’s home took place between 1:30 pm on October 26 and 1:00 pm on October 27, when he was in New Delhi with his family, according to the complaint he filed.

‘When we returned, the bedroom window of my house, including the grill, was found removed and all cupboards were broken. Silver items worth ? 4 lakh, gold ornaments of ? 2.5 lakh, approximately ? 4.5 lakh cash, diamond earrings worth ? 2 lakh and luxury watches worth ? 2 lakh were found missing from my house,’ The former Army official complained.

According to the complaint, a FIR was filed at the Palam Vihar police station under sections 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).