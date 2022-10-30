After the success of the movie, Kantara star Rishab Shetty prays at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

Rishab Shetty, the star of Kantara, paid a Sunday morning visit to Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple. Following the enormous box office success of his most recent film, Kantara, the actor gave prayers in the temple. In a white shirt, pants, and off-white patka, Rishab, who also directed the movie, looked sharp. The star gladly posed for photos with fans and paparazzi as he left. Both Hindi-speaking and South audiences have given Kantara high praise.

Rishab Shetty visited Chennai megastar Rajinikanth at his home on Friday, and on Saturday the actor posted photos from their meeting on Twitter. He wrote, Along with the photographs, ‘If you compliment us just once, that’s like complimenting us a hundred times. I’m grateful. We shall always be grateful to you, Rajinikanth sir, for viewing and applauding our movie Kanatara.’

Action-thriller drama Kantara was written and directed by Rishab Shetty. He played a lead role in the movie as well. In the movie, Murali, an honourable DRFO officer, and Rishab, a Kambala champion, are at odds (played by Kishore).

As an actor and director, Rishab Shetty mostly works in the Kannada cinema industry. With the 2019 film Bell Bottom, in which he played the Detective, he made his acting debut as a male lead. The following movies he will appear in are Bell Bottom 2, Mahaniyare Mahileyare, Antagoni Shetty, and Bachelor Party.