With Pakistan’s batters performing poorly in the T20 World Cup, Amit Mishra makes a playful jab at Babar Azam

Amit Mishra, a seasoned leg-spinner, appears to have poked fun at Babar Azam after the Pakistani right-handed hitter, who was born in Lahore, failed to perform in three straight games during the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Green and Scott Edwards’ Netherlands squared off at Perth Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

Before being run out in the second over of Pakistan’s run chase, Babar had four runs off five balls. When Pakistan was chasing 91 to win their opening T20 match, Roelof van der Merwe ran the 28-year-old out.

While this was going on, Mishra commented on Twitter, ‘This will also pass. Be persistent.’ It was the same tweet that Babar posted when Virat Kohli’s run totals at the international level weren’t too high.

Mishra is presently competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy’s ongoing season.

Babar’s performance with the bat in the T20 World Cup has been dreadful. He entered the competition following Pakistan’s victory in the tri-nation series in New Zealand.

Babar has scored eight runs at an average of 2.66 and a strike rate of 53.33 in three World Cup games thus far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated the Dutch squad by six wickets to claim their first championship victory. Additionally, it enabled them to continue competing.

Shadab Khan had earlier taken three wickets for 22 runs to aid Pakistan in holding the Netherlands to 91 for 9.