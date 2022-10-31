Air India Express announces new flights connecting Dubai with Kannur, Sharjah; Services to commence on Nov 1

Kochi: The Air India Express has announced new services connecting Dubai with Kannur and Sharjah with Vijayawada.

The Dubai-Kannur-Dubai flight will be launched on November 1, ‘Kerala Piravi’ (Kerala formation) Day, as a gift for residents of the state. According to the schedule, there would be four flights a week and the fare is UAE Dirhams 300. As an inaugural offer, passengers will be allowed five kg extra luggage allowance to Kannur.

The flight will depart from Dubai at 6.40 pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and arrive at Kannur at 11.40 pm. From Kannur, the departure time is 12.50 am on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, while the arrival at Dubai is 3.15 am.

Meanwhile, Air India Express will introduce the Sharjah-Vijayawada direct flight on October 31. The departure time from Sharjah is 11 am on Monday and Saturday, while the arrival at Vijayawada is scheduled at 4.25 pm. From Vijayawada, the departure time is 6.35 pm and arrival time in Sharjah 9.05 pm. The airfare is UAE Dirhams 399.