Czechs demonstrate against the spread of extremism, raise voice to support Ukraine

Two days after a rally there by a coalition of far-right political movements, fringe organisations, and the Communist party, thousands of Czechs demonstrated against growing populism and extremism on Sunday.

Many in the audience waved the Czech, American, NATO, and Ukrainian flags to show their support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia, in contrast to the rally on Friday where anti-EU and anti-NATO organisers demanded direct negotiations with Moscow regarding gas supply.

The founders of Million Moments for Democracy, the organisation that organised the event, told the crowd on Sunday that the future of democracy was at stake despite concerns over high energy prices and the conflict in Ukraine. Signs on the podium read ‘Czechia against fear’ and ‘We can handle it.’

The group’s founders all spoke at once to the gathering, saying ‘We appreciate you coming to face your fear. It makes sense why so many people are terrified. Fear is a good servant and aids in our survival, so it is not always harmful.’

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, made a video appearance at the protest and urged attendees to pay attention to what was occurring there.