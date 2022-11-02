Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, has been summoned by the ED over ‘illegal mining.’

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, has been called in by the Enforcement Directorate to testify in a money laundering case involving alleged illegal mining in the state on November 3, informed sources.

Soren, 47, has been ordered to appear before the federal investigation agency on Thursday at its regional headquarters in Ranchi, the state capital.

According to them, the agency wants to interview him and record his statement in accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

His political ally Pankaj Mishra and two other people have already been detained by the ED in this matter.

CBI statement says that, it has so far ‘discovered’ unlawful mining-related crime revenues totaling more than Rs 1,000 crore.

In connection with a case involving suspected cases of illegal mining and extortion, the ED raided Mishra and his accused collaborators on July 8 at 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa in Jharkhand.