Sam Wilson to fight Harrison Ford’s Thunderbolt Ross in ‘Captain America 4’, reveals producer

Even though ‘Captain America: New World Order’ won’t be released for quite some time, there is a lot of excitement about the first movie centred on the new Captain America. Sam Wilson, the title character, will be played by Anthony Mackie in ‘New World Order.’

At the conclusion of ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, the first Captain America, declared his resignation. But before going into retirement, he gave Wilson the reins. Wilson, however, didn’t genuinely become the new Captain America of the Marvel Cinematic Universe until the film’s climax, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’

The fourth episode is under the direction of Julius Onah.

General Thaddeus E. ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, played by Harrison Ford, will reportedly participate in the endeavour. Ford will also play the part in the upcoming television programme ‘Thunderbolts.’

For obvious reasons, storyline information are scant, although co-producer Nate Moore has given some indication of what to anticipate. It appears that Ross and the new Captain will clash.

He told Collider, ‘Well, look, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.’