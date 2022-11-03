Hylo Open Super 300: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty enter second round

Saarbrucken: In badminton, India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty entered the men’s doubles 2nd round of Hylo Open Super 300 tournament at Saarbrucken, Germany. The Indian duo defeated Lee Yang and Lu Chen of Chinese Taipei by ‘19-21, 21-19, 21-16.’

The third-seeded Indian duo will face Rory Easton and Zach Russ of England in the pre-quarterfinals. Earlier, India’s HS Prannoy and men’s doubles pair of MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila gave walkovers to their respective rivals in their first-round matches.

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal crashed out of the tournament in the first round. She lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by ‘15-21, 8-21’ in the women’s singles event.

Malvika Bansod entered the second round of the women’s singles by defeating Clara Aazurmendi of Spain by ‘20-22, 21-12, 21-6’. She will next face seventh seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.