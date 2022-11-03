Illegal mining case; ED to summon Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, will receive a new summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asking him to show up for a hearing in a matter involving illicit mining. The action was taken in response to Soren missing his scheduled appearance before the ED on Thursday in order to speak to a group of his party members in Ranchi.

Soren defended his absence in a letter to the ED, stating that he was only granted one day to appear in front of them in response to the previous summons, which prevented him from attending the hearing. He added that he had obligations from his position as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Soren asked the ED to give him three weeks so he could show up for the hearing. It is unclear if ED has granted Soren’s request for three weeks to join the investigation. Hemant Soren had been called by the financial investigation agency to its Ranchi office for interrogation in relation to an illegal mining case. On Thursday, Soren dared the ED to arrest him if he had committed such a serious crime rather than just calling him in for interrogation while speaking to the party workers.