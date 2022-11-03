Karnataka BJP Leader, 75, Was Flashed By A Woman On A WhatsApp Call. Reports to police

G H Thippareddy, a senior BJP lawmaker, reported the incident to the police, stating that an unidentified WhatsApp video caller exposed herself.

The five-time MLA said that a woman began undressing when he received the video call on October 31 in the evening. The 75-year-old lawmaker said in his complaint that the caller sent a nude video after he disconnected.

Mr. Thippareddy urged that the caller be punished.

Reporters questioned him about the initial conversation, but he said the caller didn’t respond. A short while later, the woman began flashing in another call that he got.

‘I set my phone aside after that. After a minute, I got a call once more.’ The MLA stated, ‘I gave my wife my phone, and she disconnected and blocked the number.’

On the recommendation of a police inspector, according to Mr. Thippareddy, he reported a crime to the police’s cybercrime unit.