Devi Sri Prasad, Music director booked for ‘hurting Hindu sensitivities’

Devi Sri Prasad, better known by his stage name DSP, has been accused of inciting religious feelings in his new song ‘O Pari’ by the Hyderabad City Police. Actor Karate Kalyani filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station, claiming that the words of the song are ‘profoundly offensive’ and ‘hurt religious sentiments.’ She claimed that the song’s YouTube video, which has received more than 20 million views, depicts scantily clad ladies dancing to music with religious chants.

‘If someone can’t say the complete verses of Bhagavad Gita or any other sacred hymns, we simply ask them to chant ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’. Even those verses are so powerful, such is a rich culture of Hindu dharma, Hindu scriptures.’

‘The person, who was the musician for item songs such as ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’, has now come out with such a release which shows scantily clad women, women in bikinis, chanting these verses, hurting sentiments of Hindu people. Did he even once think how hurt we’ll all feel before putting out a song showcasing such provocative depictions? If you aren’t able to save what’s left of Hindu dharma, at least don’t disgrace it. That’s what we’re requesting. We are demanding your apology for the same. We demand the song be taken down. If necessary, we will even storm into his studio to make him hear us,’ Kalyani added.

‘On November 2, we received a complaint from Lalit Kumar as well as Karate Kalyani, an actor, regarding the song by music director Devi Sri Prasad. We will be enquiring into this matter as it is a legal issue,’ Prasad, an ACP for Hyderabad Cyber Crime, said. The police filed a case under IPC sections 153(A) and 295(A) based on the complaint.