Commercial diesel vehicle entry prohibited in Delhi as air quality drops to ‘severe’

In Delhi, entry of diesel-powered trucks and commercial vehicles was banned on Friday as the city’s air quality index dropped to the ‘severe’ level. However, all cars carrying essentials, CNG-powered vehicles, and electric trucks will be permitted to operate in Delhi.

When the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeded the 450-point limit, the Delhi Government decided to put the corrective measures into place right away. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) executed stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) und

According to an order from the Delhi Transport Department, only diesel trucks carrying or offering critical services would be allowed access into Delhi. Furthermore, save for those transporting essential goods or offering essential services, Delhi-registered Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) will not be permitted to operate in Delhi. The BS-III Petrol and BS-IV Diesel Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) – 4 wheelers would not be permitted to operate in the areas under the control of the NCT of Delhi, according to the directive issued by the Delhi Transport Department.

In addition, the transport department will hire up to 1,000 private CNG contract carrier buses through Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) for a period of 60 days to complement the public transportation services and make it easier for people to travel inside the city. Depending on the needs of the future, it may be extended by up to 90 days. 500 buses will be leased in the initial phase.