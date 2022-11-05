Environmental activists obstruct private aeroplane takeoffs at Schiphol Airport

Invading a private jet storage area at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport on Saturday in white suits, more than 100 environmental protestors sat in front of the wheels of multiple planes to prevent them from taking off.

The action was a part of a day-long series of protests against greenhouse gas emissions and other types of pollution that the airport and the aviation industry are responsible for that were organised by the environmental organisations Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion.

As of early afternoon, no commercial airline delays had been reported.

Greenpeace Netherlands campaign leader Dewi Zloch stated, ‘We want fewer aircraft, more railways, and a ban on unneeded short-haul flights and private planes.’

According to the environmental organisation, Schiphol, which emits 12 billion kilogrammes of carbon dioxide yearly, is the Netherlands’ largest source of carbon dioxide emissions.