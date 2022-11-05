Putin claims that the West spreads historical myths

On Friday, President Vladimir Putin said that the West had indoctrinated millions of people with historical nonsense, including false information about the genuine outcome of World War Two and the Soviet Union’s contribution to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Putin reiterated a claim that Poland hasn’t given up on its aspirations to annex areas of Ukraine without providing any supporting documentation.

Such Russian assertions have been frequently refuted by Poland, which asserts that Moscow is spreading false information in an effort to stoke tension between Warsaw and Kiev.